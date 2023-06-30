SGPC to launch YouTube channel for live telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

Golden Temple Gurbani: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is considering all options including launching its own YouTube channel to telecast live Gurbani from the Golden Temple i.e. Sri Harmandir Sahib. The development comes amid a controversy over the broadcast of hymns from the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar by PTC, a private channel favored by the Badal family.

A five-member committee was formed

The Punjab Legislative Assembly recently passed the Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill 2023. The objective of which is to ensure free transmission of Gurbani. However, the SGPC has strongly opposed the amendment and accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of interfering in its affairs. Talking to media persons in Patiala, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, when asked about the possible launch of a YouTube channel to broadcast ‘Gurbani Kirtan’, said that a sub-committee is looking into it. Let us inform that last month Dhami had said that open tenders would be called soon for the telecast of a holy hymn. A five-member committee was also formed for this.

SGPC looking for all options

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said on Thursday that the process of launching SGPC’s YouTube channel has been going on for the past several months, news agency PTI reported. He said that this channel will be a part of the telecast of religious programs and other activities of SGPC. He said that SGPC has already earmarked Rs 50 lakh for this. A studio will also be set up. However, SGPC sources said that the YouTube channel is likely to be used for broadcasting live Gurbani as well. An executive member of SGPC said on the condition of anonymity, SGPC is exploring all options. In this episode, there is a proposal to rent satellite TV channel license. Someone even offered to license us for free. However, there are several issues to consider. So we are evaluating all aspects. The issue the SGPC is concerned about is that many elderly devotees will not be able to access Gurbani on YouTube as easily. That is why he is keen to start a satellite channel and the YouTube channel can serve as a temporary arrangement till the satellite channel becomes a reality.