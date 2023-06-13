Shah discusses preparations for Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ with Gujarat Chief Minister

Gandhinagar / New Delhi, June 13 (Hindustan Times). Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed preparations for Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel through virtual medium on Tuesday.

Sources say that along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, MPs from eight potentially affected districts of the state, which may be affected by the cyclone, also attended the meeting. During the meeting, Shah discussed the preparations made by the state to deal with the cyclone and talked about all possible help from the Centre.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with the ministries and agencies of the Center and Gujarat on Monday to deal with the situation arising out of the cyclone. This cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ which arose in the Arabian Sea is moving fast. Apart from Gujarat, the cyclone is expected to reach Mumbai, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Experts say that the storm is likely to affect Gujarat the most. In view of this, Orange alert has been issued for heavy rains in Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Mori districts of Gujarat. Central and state agencies are on alert mode to prevent damage caused by this storm.