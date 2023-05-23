-Advertisement-
International

shah rukh khan won fans heart video calls 60 year old women battling cancer reads dua says fish curry khana slt | Shahrukh Khan made a video call to a fan battling cancer, said

By Blitz India Media Desk
shah rukh khan won fans heart video calls 60 year old women battling cancer reads dua says fish curry khana slt | Shahrukh Khan made a video call to a fan battling cancer, said
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

According to a report in India Today, Shah Rukh surprised his fan through a video-call that lasted for over 40 minutes. Pathan Star also promised to meet him soon and provide financial help in the process of treatment. According to the report, Shivani’s daughter Priya said that Shah Rukh wished her mother a speedy recovery and said that he would come to their Kolkata home to eat fish curry, but on one condition that it would not have bones. He said, “SRK will pray for my mother’s speedy recovery. He also recited ‘Dua’ for my mother. SRK promised my mother that he would come to my wedding and cook fish curry in her kitchen, provided fish Don’t have bones.”

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved