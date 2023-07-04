Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana to make her acting debut with ‘The Archies’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Suhana’s close childhood friend Ananya Pandey is also very excited to see Suhana on the big screen. Ananya said during an interview that Suhana is very excited about her debut.

Ananya said, I am very excited to see Suhana on the big screen. After the teaser of ‘The Archies’ everyone is excited to see Suhana in action. Actress Ananya Panday also said that when Suhana enters the industry, she will be quite inspirational as the competition will increase. He also said that because of this we have to work harder in our work.

Suhana Khan’s fans have been waiting for her Bollywood debut for a long time, which is about to end soon. Suhana’s debut film ‘The Archies’ will soon be released on the OTT platform Netflix. However, the release date of this film has not been revealed yet. The trailer of this film has been released recently. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are also making their big screen debut opposite Suhana Khan in ‘The Archies’.