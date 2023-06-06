Shahid Kapoor broke silence for the first time about his role in Padmaavat, said- I do not like myself in that role

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor These days he is in discussion about his upcoming film Bloody Daddy. In the film, the audience will see Shahid’s different style. The movie will be released on OTT on 9th June. The actor has played every character very well, be it Kamine Ke Guddu or Kabir Singh. The actor played the role of Raja Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavat. For the first time he broke the silence regarding this role.

Shahid Kapoor in the movie Padmavat

Shahid Kapoor won a lot of accolades for his role of Raja Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film Padmavat. The film was a super hit. But do you know that he did not like himself at all in the movie. Yes, you read right. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor was asked which one character he would like to play differently again. On this the actor said about the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Shahid Kapoor told this reason

Shahid Kapoor said, “I didn’t like myself in that. I was very upset. I think I didn’t pull out the other elements of that role. I got stuck in a headspace. I’m candid, maybe other people like me.” do, but I didn’t.” Let us tell you that Padmavat came in the year 2018, in which Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh played the lead roles. Deepika was in the role of Rani Padmavati and Ranveer played the role of Alauddin Khilji.

KRK gave a big update regarding Ajay Devgan’s film Maidaan, said- it will not be released in theaters on June 23

shahid kapoor upcoming projects

On the other hand, talking about Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming projects, Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film with Kriti Sanon. It is being directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.