Shahid Kapoor charged 40 crores for the film “Bloody Daddy”?, revealed the actor

Actor Shahid Kapoor is in limelight these days for his upcoming film “Bloody Daddy”. The trailer of this film was released recently. Different things are coming out regarding Shahid’s role in this film. One of them is Shahid’s remuneration for this film. Now Shahid himself has disclosed about this.

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film “Bloody Daddy” is an action thriller. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles. The trailer of this film seems to be getting good response from the audience. As soon as the trailer of the film was released, it was said that he has charged Rs 40 crore for this film. Now Shahid himself has commented on this.

At the trailer launch of the film, a reporter asked Shahid about his remuneration. Is it true that you charged Rs 40 crore for this film? When asked this, Shahid gave a funny answer. He said, “Pay me 40 crores. If you pay me that much to act in your films, I will do your films.” Director Ali Abbas Zafar also joked that you spoke less.

Shahid Kapoor starrer “Bloody Daddy” will release on OTT platform Jio Cinema on 9th June. Seeing the trailer of this upcoming film, Shahid’s fans are very excited for this film.