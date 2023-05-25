Shahnaz Gill wants to fall in love again with Siddharth Shukla's memories... but this fear is haunting

Katrina Kaif of the TV industry i.e. Shahnaz Gill wins everyone’s heart with her innocence. The actress was recently seen in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Where his acting was highly praised. Her and Siddharth Shukla’s pair is a favorite of the fans. Both met each other in Bigg Boss 13’s house. Gradually friendship developed and when both of them fell in love, no one came to know. The couple used to live together even after moving out of the house. Shahnaz had become emotionally attached to him. However, in the year 2021, there was a sudden news that Sid had died of a heart attack. Shahnaz was completely broken by this news. However, now she has recovered and in the latest interview talked about falling in love again.

Shahnaz Gill wants to fall in love

Shahnaz Gill opened her heart in conversation with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his show Desi Vibes with Shahnaz Gill. Nawaz asked Shahnaz what is that one thing that she really wants to do with all her heart. Shahnaz calls him ‘love’. Nawazuddin started looking at them and both started laughing. Although Shahnaz says that when she will love someone, then the person in front will think about her.. He will not be able to work properly, because he will feel my absence. He said that their relationship is quite pure.

Shahnaz’s name was associated with Raghav

Just a few weeks back, Shehnaaz Gill was linked with her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal. It all started when Salman Khan asked the actress to move on. After this everyone felt that Sana is in a relationship with Raghav. However, later Raghav called this a mere rumour. Shahnaz has also said many times that she does not want to get married. just want to work. Recently the actress went on a trip to Thailand. From where he shared many hot photos.

Raghav Juyal broke the silence on the news of dating with Shehnaaz Gill, said – create drama for everyone… shukla