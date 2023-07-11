Shahrukh Khan charged such a huge amount for Jawan! Nayanthara’s fee is very less than Vijay Sethupathi

Jawaan Starcast Fees: Fans got very excited after seeing the preview of Shahrukh Khan’s action thriller film ‘Jawan’. The audience is very eager to see it on the big screen. Different looks of King Khan started trending on Twitter. It is being said that the actor will be seen in a double role. While Nayantara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra will be seen in important roles. The fees of Starcast have been revealed, which we are going to tell you.

How much did Shah Rukh Khan get for Jawan?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. Fans are very excited to see such a big and brilliant starcast in the film. Deepika Padukone appeared in a cameo role. This is Shahrukh’s second film after Pathan, which is releasing this year. According to media reports, King Khan took a huge fee of Rs 100 crore for the film. In some reports, his fee is said to be 40 crores. The exact figures have not been disclosed.

According to reports, South actress Nayantara has taken a fee of Rs 8-11 crore for the film. While Priyamani has charged a whopping amount of two crores. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the role of a dangerous villain in the film. It is being said that he has taken a hefty amount of Rs 21 crore. Sunil Grover has also appeared in the preview. It is being said about him that he has taken Rs 75 lakh. Although there is no information about the fees of Deepika Padukone.

How much will the film Jawan earn on the first day?

It is being told that the budget of this film Jawan is Rs 220 crores. Now KRK told in a tweet that how much it will collect on the opening day. KRK wrote in the tweet, saw the trailer of Jawan! This trailer is proof that the film Jawan is going to be very big and full of 100 percent South style. 80 percent of the film will be VFX. That’s why #SRK is looking like a 30 year old boy. Director Atlee has made a masala film like South. The film will get an opening of 50 crores.