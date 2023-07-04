Shahrukh Khan injured during shooting in Los Angeles, had to undergo nose surgery

Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan is in limelight these days for his upcoming film ‘Jawan’. Shahrukh got injured while shooting for a project in Los Angeles. Shahrukh had to undergo surgery due to increased bleeding.

According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for a project in Los Angeles. During the shooting, his nose got hurt. After the injury, his nose started bleeding, so he was taken to the hospital. A minor surgery was done to stop the bleeding and the doctor said there was nothing to worry about. Shah Rukh is back in India after the surgery and is recovering from the injury.

Talking about Shahrukh’s professional front, ‘Pathan’, released this year, created a buzz everywhere. The film has earned more than 1 thousand crores worldwide. Shahrukh’s upcoming film ‘Jawaan’ will soon hit the screens. The trailer of this film will be released this month.