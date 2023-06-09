Shakti Singh Gohil given command of Gujarat Congress, Deepak Bawaria in charge of Delhi and Haryana

There has been a major reshuffle in the state Congress unit. Congress has appointed Rajya Sabha member Shakti Singh Gohil as the new president of its Gujarat unit today i.e. on Friday. Senior leader Deepak Babaria has been given the responsibility of in-charge of the party in Delhi and Haryana. At the same time, the Congress has appointed V Vaithilingam as the president of the Puducherry unit. Whereas, Varsha Gaikwad has been made the president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal released the release

Gohil and Babaria were appointed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, according to a release issued by the party’s organization general secretary KC Venugopal. Gohil, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, will replace Jagdish Thakor as the President of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Congress may soon announce a new in-charge for Gujarat.

Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma had resigned

Significantly, Congress’ Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma resigned after the party’s worst defeat in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections. In the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, Congress won only 17 out of 182 seats. After the defeat, state unit president Jagdish Thakor had also offered to quit.

Babaria in charge of Haryana and Delhi

Babaria, who belongs to Gujarat, has been made in-charge of Haryana and Delhi in place of Gohil. He has also been in charge of Madhya Pradesh before. Congress has appointed MP V Vaithilingam as Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and former Maharashtra government minister Varsha Gaikwad as president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. The party has appointed two of its leaders Mansoor Ali Khan and PC Vishnunath as AICC secretaries for Telangana. entrusted with the responsibility of