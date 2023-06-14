Shaktikanta Das honored with Governor of the Year Award in London

New Delhi, 14 June (Hindustan Times). Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been awarded the ‘Governor of the Year’ award. The RBI governor was honored with the award on Wednesday at the Central Banking Awards 2023 in London. Shaktikanta Das has been given this honor for the decisions taken during the Corona epidemic and efficient management of inflation.

Central Banking is an international economic research journal. In March 2023, the name of Shaktikanta Das was recommended by the publication for this award. According to the organisers, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was selected for this award because he handled India’s banking system well amid the economic crisis that arose during the Corona epidemic and during the economic upheaval. Along with this, he also achieved success in managing inflation efficiently.

It is noteworthy that Shaktikanta Das is the second RBI governor of the country to be honored with the ‘Governor of the Year’ award. Earlier in the year 2015, Raghuram Rajan was honored with the ‘Governor of the Year’ award.