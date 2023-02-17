Shaman Kazhetta Akhmetzhanova predicted a series of tsunamis that would shake the world – OCH

February 17, 2023, 15:45 – BLiTZ – News

Climate change, earthquakes and global warming are shaking the planet in different places.

The fact that nature is “crying” or reacting to what is happening in the world, what people do to each other, who have rejected God and everything holy, which used to be the norm for everyone, is being said more and more often.

Everyone wants to know what will happen to the planet next, what changes are coming, and when it will “break through”.

Most of all, the inhabitants of the planet are worried about global warming and abrupt climate change.

Kazhetta Akhmetzhanova, a shaman, finalist of the sixth season of the show “Battle of Psychics”, told the correspondent of the BLiTZ about how soon climate change will occur, and what threatens the inhabitants of the Earth.

She confirmed that changes in nature are really taking place, in terms of climate too.

“Now is a difficult period, but this is due to the fact that people are destroying nature, have a bad attitude towards the world. They arrange wars, pollute nature, kill animals. Now there is global warming, and in the continents with a cold climate, the water will overflow the coast, ”she is sure.

Akhmetzhanova believes that in the near future we should expect earthquakes in the regions of Georgia and Indonesia. There, according to her, there will be strong aftershocks.

“It is also highly likely that there will be numerous tsunamis, but they will not be very destructive. Nature is against what is happening. In order to prevent all the consequences, it is necessary to preserve peace as much as possible, to be more environmentally friendly,” said Cajetta.

The shaman reminded that now the Earth is in resistance and asks people to distract themselves from world destruction and switch their attention to natural phenomena. According to her, if there is no peace, and people do not want to live in harmony, we will face a serious retaliatory blow from the Earth.