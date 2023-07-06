shameful and criminal act

An incident in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh has put humanity to shame. After a video of a man urinating on a tribal youth went viral, there was a huge backlash and the accused was arrested in the middle of the night. This incident of Kubri village of Sidhi district is said to be old. Police recovered this video six days after the incident, which went viral on social media on the evening of July 4. Soon it started being discussed. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took cognizance of this and ordered action. The police arrested the accused Pravesh Shukla at around 2 o’clock in the night. The Chief Minister said that such punishment will be given to the guilty, which will prove to be a lesson for everyone.

A case has been registered against the accused under the National Security Act and the Prevention of Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act of 1989. There have also been attempts to give political color to the matter. Congress leaders of the state shared a picture of the accused, claiming that he is affiliated with the BJP. But BJP has denied it. Chief Minister Chouhan clearly said that criminals do not have any caste, religion or party, a criminal is just a criminal. Giving such a statement by the Chief Minister and arresting the accused by taking prompt action in this matter by the police is a right step. Such criminal cases should not be seen from any other point of view other than humanity.

There is no place for such incidents in a modern and civilized society and every section should oppose it in strong words. There are only two sides to this incident. One, who is helpless and helpless, and the other who is proud of his strength. It is not difficult for any sensible person to decide who is right and who is wrong. It is the responsibility of the government and the government to punish the guilty and justice and security to the victim. Every person in the society is equal and everyone has the same basic rights. Realizing this, the makers of the constitution gave it a legal shape. The executive and the judiciary protect him. However, it is the responsibility of the whole society to prevent injustice to the weak and protect the right to equality given by the constitution. Recurrence of incidents like Madhya Pradesh can be completely stopped only by the combined efforts of the society.