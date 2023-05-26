Shameful to deny Sengol’s history, why Congress hates Indian tradition and culture: Amit Shah

New Delhi, 26 May (Hindustan Times). Union Home Minister Amit Shah has termed Congress’ denial of history of ‘transfer of power through Sengol’ as shameful and asked why the Congress party hates Indian traditions and culture so much.

Union Minister Amit Shah said that now Congress has committed another shameful insult. Thiruvaduthurai Aadheenam, a sacred Shaivite monastery, itself spoke about Sengol’s importance at the time of India’s independence. Congress is telling the history of Adhinam a liar. Congress needs to consider its behaviour.

He said that a sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Shaivite monastery in Tamil Nadu as a symbol of India’s independence, but it was sent to a museum as a ‘walking stick’. It is worth mentioning that the Congress party has questioned this, denying the history of ‘transfer of power through Sengol’. Taking a dig at this, the party has called it a false claim of ‘WhatsApp University’.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that there is no documentary evidence of Mountbatten, Rajaji and Nehru describing the scepter as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are truly ‘bogus’.