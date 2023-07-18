Shani Dev turned retrograde, Cancer and Scorpio zodiac sign’s painful phase of Dhaiya started, the painful phase of Sade Sati on these zodiac signs

Shani Sade Sati And Dhaiya 2023: According to astrology, whenever there is a change in the movement of Shani Dev, Shani’s sadesati and dhaiya starts on some people, while some people get freedom from sadesati-dhaiya. Let us tell you that in January, Shani Dev has transited in his original triangle sign Aquarius. After this, Shani Dev has retrograde in June, due to which the painful phase of Shani Dev’s Sadesati and Dhaiya has started on some zodiac signs. Due to which people of these zodiac signs should be a little careful in terms of health and money.

effect of shani dosha

Saturn is the second largest planet after Jupiter. Capricorn and Aquarius are its own signs and it is exalted in Libra and debilitated in Aries. Planet Saturn gives good or bad results in Saturn’s Mahadasha, Sade Sati Dhaiya etc. On the other hand, if the position of Saturn in the horoscope is inauspicious, then the person has to struggle a lot in life. He gets delayed in getting success. The person also faces loss of money. Life force starts decreasing in such people. If there is Sade Sati or Shani Dosh in the horoscope, then many types of problems have to be faced in life.

Effects of Shani dosha on health

According to astrology, if the position of Saturn in the horoscope is inauspicious, then it also affects the health. The person starts to remain ill. Eyes also become weak. Hair starts falling. Some people also get stomach problems. At the same time, due to the inauspicious effects of Saturn, one has to struggle in the job as well. The nature of a person affected by Shani starts changing gradually. Such a person starts lying. Due to the malefic effects of Shani, a person does not have faith in religious deeds. He gets angry without any reason. If Saturn is malefic, sometimes a person gets trapped in false accusations without doing anything.

Dhaiya’s painful time on these zodiac signs

According to Vedic Panchang, Shani Dev is moving retrograde in Aquarius. Due to which the people of Cancer and Scorpio zodiac have started suffering. Because Shani Dev is traveling in the eighth position in the transit horoscope of Cancerians and in the fourth position in the transit horoscope of Scorpio zodiac. Due to which there will be a possibility of increasing problems related to your health at this time. With this luck will not be on your side. At the same time, you should also take care of the health of the mother. During this time you may have problems related to feet and knees. At this time you may have to face some problems in terms of money. Competitive students will have to wait a little longer this time.

Painful phase of Sade Sati on these zodiac signs

As soon as Shani Dev, the bestower of Karma, moves in the opposite direction in Aquarius, the effect of Sade Sati has started on the people of Pisces. Along with this, it is the first phase, so the people of Pisces can take some wrong decision at this time. Along with this, there can be problems regarding health. At the same time, you may have unnecessary expenses. At this time you will not be able to save. At this time you should avoid starting a new work, otherwise there will be loss.

10 symptoms of Shani Dosha

Premature loss of vision, loss of hair on the head and pain in the temple.

There may be a sudden fire or the house gets sold due to debt or quarrels.

When a house is built, any part of it may get damaged.

The work being done can get spoiled. Even after doing a lot of hard work, he gets only a little result.

Money, property is destroyed in any way. There is continuous loss of money.

The person gets addicted to alcohol. Starts gambling and betting.

A pet black animal (such as a black dog or buffalo) in your home may die.

Some false allegation may be made, may have to visit the court.

Employed people have to face problems in the office.

You get someone who makes you work more than your capacity and you don’t even get credit for that work.