Shani Pradosh Vrat 2023: When is Shani Pradosh Vrat? Know date, time, worship method and importance of Sawan Pradosh

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2023: Pradosh is considered an auspicious day for worshiping Lord Shiva. It falls twice a month in Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. The Pradosh that falls on a Saturday is known as Shani Pradosh. According to Hindu Panchang, Shani Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Sawan month i.e. 15 July 2023.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2023: Shani Pradosh Vrat Date and Time

Trayodashi date starts – 14 July 2023 – till 07:17 pm

Trayodashi date ends – 15 July 2023 – 08:32 pm

Puja Muhurta – 15 July 2023 – 07:00 PM to 08:32 PM

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2023: Significance of Shani Pradosh Vrat

Shani Pradosh has great significance as it falls on a Saturday and it is the day of Lord Shani Dev who was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. This time it is even more special because it is going to happen on Shravan Shivratri, which has great importance in Hinduism. On this auspicious day, a large number of devotees will perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva.

People who are suffering from the ill effects of Lord Shani should not miss this opportunity to observe a fast and perform Rudrabhishekam of Shivalingam and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. They should worship Lord Shiva and Shani Dev in the evening.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2023: Puja Rituals

Wake up early in the morning and clean the puja room before starting the puja rituals. Take a wooden plank and place idols of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati on it and light a lamp of desi ghee. Go to the nearby temple and do Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva, abhishek with Panchamrit. Offer Bel Patra, Bhang, Dhatura, flowers, fruits, sweets and make sure to combine Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with red colored holy thread (Kalava). Light a lamp and incense sticks. Before worshiping at home in the evening, go to the temple and light a mustard oil lamp under the Peepal tree and seek the blessings of Lord Shani.

Benefits of Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat has different importance according to different days. It is believed that according to the day on which this fast is observed, its name and importance increases further. This fast is considered very auspicious and beneficial. Worshiping Lord Shiva on this day removes all the troubles of the native.

When is Pradosh Kaal

The time which is in the evening i.e. after sunset and before nightfall is called Pradosh Kaal. Pradosh Kaal is considered to be from 45 minutes before sunset to 45 minutes after sunset. The date of Pradosh Vrat falls twice in every month. The first Shukla Paksha and the second Krishna Paksha on this date in the evening i.e. Pradosh Kaal, Lord Shiva dances in his Rajat Bhawan located on Mount Kailash at the time of Pradosh. For this reason people observe Pradosh Vrat to please Lord Shiva. By observing this fast all the troubles go away.

mantra

1. Om Namah Shivay..!!

Om Trayambhakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam,

Urvarukamiv Bandhanan Mrityot Mukshiya Mamritat..!!

Om Shan Shanishcharaya Namah..!!

