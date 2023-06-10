Shanivar Upay: Don’t buy these things on Saturday, you may have to suffer heavy loss

Saturday Remedy

mustard oilMustard oil should not be bought on Saturday. By doing this, many types of problems arise in life. Many people suffer from diseases.

IronThings made of iron should also not be bought on Saturday. It is believed that Shani Dev gets angry by buying iron things on Saturday because iron is considered to be the metal of Shani. However donating iron on this day is considered very auspicious. .

SaltSalt is the most important part of our food. If you want to buy salt, then it is better to buy it on any other day instead of Saturday. Buying salt on Saturday brings debt to that house. It is also curative.

Black shoesAs much as the clothes are necessary for the body, so are the shoes. Especially the number of people who like black shoes is still quite large. If you want to buy black shoes, do not buy them on Saturdays. It is believed that those bought on Saturdays Black shoes bring failure to the wearer.

uradShani Dev gets angry by buying urad dal on Saturday. Urad dal can be bought a day before i.e. on Friday. On the other hand, by donating this dal on Saturday Shani’s blessings remain.

CoalIt is also very inauspicious to buy coal on Saturday. It is said that by buying coal on this day you get blamed by Shani and your progress also gets hampered.