Shaniwar Ke Upay: Do not buy these things even by mistake on Saturday, otherwise bad luck will not leave you.

Remedies for Saturday: Saturday is dedicated to the worship of Shani Dev, the god of justice. By worshiping Shani Dev on this day, devotees will be blessed by him. Shanidev is known as the god of justice, who blesses the devotees on the basis of their good and bad deeds. On the other hand, in astrology, Saturn has been given the noun of cruel planet. That’s why it is believed that Shani Dev gets angry by buying some things on Saturday and one has to face his anger and its inauspicious effects. In such a situation, it is forbidden to buy some things on Saturday because they are considered inauspicious and can bring bad luck to you. Let us know what are the things that should not be bought on Saturday.

wrought iron articles

According to the scriptures, it is said that things made of iron should not be bought on Saturday. Shani Dev gets angry by doing this. However, if one buys articles made of iron, he should ensure not to bring them home on that day.

Salt

The scriptures say that salt should not be bought on Saturday. It is believed that buying salt on Saturday increases debt and weakens a person’s financial condition. In such a situation, if you want to avoid debt, then do not buy salt on this day.

black mole

Black sesame should also not be bought on Saturday. It is believed that buying black sesame seeds on this day obstructs work. On this day Shani Dev is worshiped with black sesame and mustard oil, so buying black sesame on Saturday is prohibited.

Black shoes

Don’t buy black shoes on Saturday. It is believed that black shoes bought on a Saturday bring bad luck to the person who buys and wears it.

Scissor

Buying scissors on a Saturday or gifting scissors on a Saturday is also considered inauspicious as it is said to lead to quarrels with family and friends.

