Sharad Pawar in action mode, summons leaders and office bearers with affidavits on July 5

Mumbai 03 July (H.S.). After the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party President Sharad Pawar has come into action mode. Arriving at the memorial site of former Chief Minister Yashwant Rao Chavan at Karad in Satara district on Monday, Sharad Pawar said that those who break his party will be taught a lesson. Along with this, Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of NCP leaders and office bearers on July 5 at Yashwant Rao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai. In this meeting, Sharad Pawar has asked everyone to come with the affidavit.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, NCP MP Srinivas Patil, MLA Makrand Patil, Atul Benke, Balasaheb Patil, Shashikant Shinde, Rohit Pawar were present along with Sharad Pawar in Karad. Of these, Makarand Patil, Atul Benke and Balasaheb Patil were also present at the swearing-in ceremony of Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Sharad Pawar said that some socially destructive tendencies are playing the role of upheaval in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar will not let these trends go unpunished. Efforts are being made to suppress the voice of democracy in the country and the state, so there is a need to safeguard the rights. Due to this tendency, efforts are being made to create communal quarrels and riots in the state. Now is the time to fight against this destructive social trend. Sharad Pawar called upon those present to fight against such tendencies.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also called a meeting of his supporters in Bandra on July 5 itself. That’s why it will be clear on July 5 that who is with whom in NCP.