Sharad Pawar made a master stroke by electing two working presidents, now what will happen to nephew Ajit?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar Is considered a seasoned player of Indian politics. He does not make any move without thinking. On the 25th anniversary of the party, he made such a move, due to which nephew Ajit Pawar was also upset. Actually Sharad Pawar declared daughter Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working president of the party. The biggest thing is that all this happened in the presence of Ajit Pawar.

What will be the future of Ajit Pawar in the party?

Ajit Pawar is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He has an important role in the party. Ajit Pawar is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. But his neglect in the post of working president is giving rise to many questions. Has Ajit Pawar’s stature been reduced in the party? However, Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil has made it clear that Ajit Pawar has not been sidelined, rather the party has something else in mind for him.

Ajit Pawar showed rebellious attitude many times

Ajit Pawar Have shown rebellious attitude against the party many times. After the 2019 assembly elections, there was a tussle between the Shiv Sena and the BJP over the post of CM, in the meantime, the BJP formed the government in alliance with the NCP. At that time Devendra Fadnavis took oath as CM and Ajit Pawar became deputy CM. It is said that Sharad Pawar was angry with this decision. Recently also a news had come that Ajit Pawar along with some supporters is preparing to form the government with BJP. Sharad Pawar was very angry on this too. Political experts say that Sharad Pawar has given a big message to Ajit Pawar by giving the post of working president to Supriya Sule and Praful Patel.

Sharad Pawar did a big trick even after resigning from the party?

Sharad Pawar had offered to resign from the post of party president last month. Which was strongly opposed by the party members as well as other political leaders. It is believed that Sharad Pawar had a big trick behind this too. Pawar wanted to see what was his status in the party formed by him. But as soon as he announced his resignation, there was panic among his supporters. On May 5, the NCP committee set up to deliberate on Pawar’s offer had rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as party president. It is known that Pawar and PA Sangma founded the party in 1999.