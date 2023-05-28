Sharad Pawar said on the inauguration of the new Parliament House, ‘I am worried after seeing what happened there’

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar Said on Sunday that he is not happy to see the inauguration of the new Parliament House. This statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House. Sharad Pawar said, “I saw the program in the morning. I am glad that I did not go there. I am worried seeing what happened there. Are we taking the country backward? Is this program only for a limited number of people?” Was it for?” Inauguration of the new Parliament with Havan, multi-religious prayer and ‘Sengol’.

What happened there was not right – Pawar

He said, “What is happening there is just opposite to Pandit Nehru’s concept of building a society based on modern science. It is the responsibility of the government to invite the President and the Vice President. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was present, but Deputy Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar were not present.” The head of the Rajya Sabha was not there. So the whole program looks like it was for a limited number of people…,” he said.

Nothing has been discussed about the new Parliament – Pawar

Pawar further said that people have a special relationship with the old Parliament and nothing was discussed about the new Parliament with the opposition. He said, “We have a special relationship with the old Parliament and not just being members of it… Nothing was discussed with us about this new building… It would have been better if everyone was involved.” ..”

“Unfinished Event”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule also termed the inauguration as an “incomplete event”. Ms. Sule said in Pune, “The opening of a new Parliament building without the opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means that the country has There is no democracy.” Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament House to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing ‘Sengol’ in the Lok Sabha chamber.

