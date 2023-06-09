Sharad Pawar will join the ‘Mahajutan’ of opposition leaders in Patna, the strategy to defeat BJP will be discussed

Mumbai : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar will also join the Mahajutan of opposition leaders to defeat the ruling BJP at the Center in Bihar’s capital Patna. In the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 23, a strategy will be chalked out to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said in Mumbai on Thursday that he would attend a meeting of opposition leaders called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to rally the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, a JDU leader in Patna said that before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this meeting of opposition leaders will be held in Patna on 23 June.

Nitish Kumar called a meeting in Patna on June 23

According to a report by news agency ANI, Sharad Pawar said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of opposition leaders in Patna on 23 June. He has invited me over phone to attend this meeting. Nitish Kumar has also invited all the opposition leaders of the country to attend this meeting. Sharad Pawar said that I will go there. He said that keeping in mind the need to work together on a national issue, he has called this meeting.

15 parties will be involved in the meeting

Earlier, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav while talking to the media in Patna said that about 15 parties would attend the meeting of opposition leaders to be held on June 23 in Patna. However, Tejashwi Yadav has not given any confirmation about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s participation in this meeting, as talks have not yet taken place with him. He said that main leaders are coming from every party, not just one representative.

There will be a gathering of like-minded parties

Janata Dal United (JDU) president Lalan Singh on Wednesday confirmed that a meeting of opposition leaders will be held in Patna on June 23. He said the purpose of the meeting is to lay the groundwork for like-minded opposition parties to come together against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that this meeting was to be held on June 12. However, due to the engagement of several opposition leaders including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin, its date has been extended.

These leaders including Kharge, Rahul and Mamta will be included

JDU President Lalan Singh said that in the meeting to be held in Patna, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, NCP President Sharad Pawar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin will attend. He said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is leading this meeting.