Sharad Pawar’s deep trick was behind talking to BJP! Told the purpose… Why were you increasing the proximity

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that his Nationalist Congress Party held talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra. However, Sharad Pawar also said that his move was a political googly. Through this, he wanted to highlight that BJP can form an alliance with anyone for power. He said that in 2014, the NCP had openly offered outside support to the BJP to form the government, which was aimed at creating a rift among the NDA’s alliance partners in the state.

Fadnavis’s claim answeredIn response to a claim by Nationalist Congress Party chief BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, PC told that he had agreed to form the government with the BJP in 2019 but backed out at the last moment. Responding to Pawar’s latest statement, Fadnavis said he was happy that the NCP chief finally accepted the truth, and there would be more such revelations in the future. Pawar said that it is true that BJP leaders had met the NCP leadership and discussed many topics.

Quoting Fadnavis’ statement, the NCP chief said that he himself said that I had changed my decision to forge an alliance with the BJP two days before taking oath. He said that if I had changed my decision then I would have gone ahead and taken oath. What was the reason for And that too very carefully in the morning. Pawar said, if Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had the support of NCP, the government would not have survived? The government fell and he had to resign.

Had the intention to expose- PawarSome things were done to expose to the public the extent to which the BJP can go for power. It needed to be exposed that they cannot live without power, the NCP chief said in a cryptic manner. Pawar said that his father-in-law was a googly bowler and he himself (Pawar) had been the president of the ICC. He said, that’s why even without playing cricket, I know where and when to bowl the googly ball.

Attention should be paid to the safety of womenPawar said that instead of making unnecessary statements, Fadnavis should focus on ensuring the safety of women in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis is also the home minister of the state. He recently claimed in an interview to a television channel that Pawar had agreed to form the government with the BJP in 2019 but then backed out after three-four days.

What was Fadnavis’ statementLet me tell you, Fadnavis told reporters on Thursday that he was very happy that finally Pawar had to tell the truth. He said, “I think the truth has come out because of my googling, but it is only a partial truth. I will bring out the rest of the truth as well.” He said Pawar’s own nephew Ajit Pawar became “clean bold” in 2019 because of the NCP chief’s moves.