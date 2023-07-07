Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead India in Asian Games, table tennis teams announced

Sharat Kamal And Manika Batra He will lead a 10-member Indian table tennis team at the Hangzhou Asian Games to be held in September-October in which he will aim to match the historic performance of the previous edition. Five years ago in the last Asian Games in Jakarta, the wait of 60 years for the Indian team to win a medal in the table tennis event was over. The team outperformed expectations by winning bronze medals in the men’s and mixed doubles events.

10 member team announced

The Senior Selection Committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) announced a 10-member squad comprising five men and five women players for the upcoming 26th Asian Championships in PyeongChang, Korea and 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Asian Championship will be played in Korea from September 3 to 10 while the Asian Games will be held from September 24 to October 2.

Year Ender 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra shine in table tennis despite the crisis

Sharat may be the last Asiad

This is likely to be Sharath’s last Asiad, he will lead a team comprising G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. While Manika will take charge of the youth women’s team, which includes Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale. As the Asian Games allows only two singles entries for each gender, the selectors have included Sharath, Sathiyan in the men’s singles and Manika and Sreeja in the women’s singles considering the players’ reputation, experience and world ranking points.

Players can play in any competition

In the Asian Championships, however, there is no such restriction and all male and female players can play in singles events. In Hangzhou, Sharath will play only men’s doubles and Manika will play mixed doubles in which both will pair with Sathiyan. “Sharat and Manika have decided to opt out of other doubles events to make it easier for the selectors to pick the team as they don’t want to change the pairs that have been performing well,” TTFI said in a statement. Sharath and Manika teamed up five years ago in Indonesia and won a memorable bronze medal.

the team is like this



Men’s Category: Achinta Sharat Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah.

reserve : AFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty.

Women’s Category: Manika Batra, Shreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale.

reserve : Archana Kamat, Rith Rishya.

Men’s Doubles : Achanta Sharat Kamal and G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah.

Women’s Doubles : Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayahika Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale.

Mixed Doubles : Manika Batra and G Sathiyan, Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai.