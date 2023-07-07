Sharbani Mukerjee: Where is the beautiful actress of the song ‘Ae Jaate Huye Lamho’ missing? Rani Mukherjee is related to Kajol!

Sharbani Mukerjee: JP Dutta’s 1997 film Border created panic at the box office. The film created several records and is still one of the most loved patriotic films made in Bollywood. Big names like Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff were included in the film. There was another actress in the movie, who made everyone crazy with her beauty. that actress’s name is Sharbani Mukherjee, However, no one knows where she disappeared after the movie. Let us tell you about them today.

Sharbani Mukherjee was seen in the border

Sharbani Mukherjee played the role of Sunil Shetty’s wife in Border and made the audience go crazy with her blue eyes. People still remember him for the romantic song ‘Ae Jaate Huye Lamho’ from the film, which was picturized with Shetty and Sharbani. But despite the success in Border, Sharbani did not get much chance in films. He worked in very few films, including ‘Mitti’, ‘Ansh’, ‘Aanch’.

Sharbani Mukherjee has worked in Bhojpuri, Tamil and Malayalam films. Till the year 2017, he has worked in films and after that he has separated himself from the world of Limelight. She has changed a lot in 25 years. Very little is known about Sharbani’s personal life. She is also very less active on social media. There are very few pictures of him on his Instagram. Please tell that Sharbani Mukherjee is related to Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukherjee. Sharbani is the cousin of both of them. It is not known what she is doing at the moment.

