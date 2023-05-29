Sharib Hashmi is eager to go on the set of The Family Man 3, gave the latest update about the web series

The Family Man 3: Web series to actor Sharib HashmiThe Family Man’ gained a lot of popularity. In the show, he played the character of JK Talpade, a trusted confidant and associate of Manoj Bajpayee. Although the actor has worked in many shows. Some time ago he was seen in ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ with Nargis Fakhri. Now the actor has given a new update to the audience regarding The Family Man.

Sharib Hashmi will be seen in ‘The Family Man 3’

Sharib Hashmi is known for his strong acting in projects like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Scam 1992, Mission Majnu, The Great Indian Murder. He appeared in the role of JK Talpade in ‘The Family Man’. The third season of the show is coming soon. Manoj Bajpayee has already discussed the financial aspect. Have the makers talked to Sharib on this? In a conversation with ETimes, Sharib said, no, I have not discussed money. I have only discussed the dates with him.

Sharib Hashmi said- Returning to the set of ‘The Family Man’…

Sharib Hashmi said, I am ready to set aside all my current projects to return to the set of ‘The Family Man’. I sincerely hope that a spin-off series centered around my character Talpade materialises someday. Let us tell you that while talking to E-Times, Manoj Bajpayee had said that, “We have already discussed the remuneration part and my lawyers will get the contract soon.” He added, “We all can’t wait to get back on the sets of The Family Man and I can’t wait to be Srikant Tiwari.” This time, Suparn Verma, who co-directed season 2, will direct the third part.

Even after 1 year of Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, his fiancee could not recover, has vowed never to marry, know the reason