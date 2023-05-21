Sharif government orders arrest of those who vandalize and arson in support of Imran Khan

Pakistan News: The Pakistan government has become tough against the PTI leaders and workers who came out on the streets against the arrest of Imran Khan. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif today i.e. Saturday asked the authorities to identify and arrest all those involved in violent activities after the arrest of former PM Imran Khan and take action against them. Significantly, after the arrest of Imran, the activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had violently demonstrated on the streets, as well as sabotage and arson of buildings at many places.

Imran Khan got relief from the court: Significantly, on Friday, the Islamabad High Court granted protective bail to Imran Khan for two weeks in a corruption case. Apart from this, till May 17 i.e. Monday, Imran Khan was also banned from arresting him in any case registered anywhere in the country. Three different benches of the High Court granted relief to the 70-year-old chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was taken to the court amid tight security.

Imran Khan distanced himself from violence: According to media reports, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has blamed Army Chief General Asim Munir for his arrest. Not only this, he has distanced himself from the violence that took place across the country after his dramatic arrest during his appearance in the Islamabad High Court. According to the news published in the leading newspaper The Dawn on Saturday, Imran Khan said these things during an informal conversation with media persons in the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday.

