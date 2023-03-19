Shariy called the leadership of Ukraine “clowns” after Putin’s visit to Crimea and Mariupol

March 19 - BLiTZ. Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy, in his typical style, commented on the visit of Vladimir Putin to Crimea and Mariupol, as well as the reaction of the Ukrainian leadership to it.

Shariy noted that the leadership of Nezalezhnaya has not yet had time to come up with theses for its reaction to the unexpected visit of the Russian president to territories located several tens of kilometers from the front line.

It should be noted that the entire Ukrainian press, which has been telling Ukrainians for many months that Putin is hiding in a bunker, is confused, not understanding how to lie to Ukrainians about what happened.

In their articles, the media and telegram channels of Nezalezhnaya first assured that the car in which Vladimir Putin was driving, of course, was not Putin at all, and a little later, commenting on the meeting of the president with the residents of Mariupol, they began to say that actors from Russia were brought to the city .

Vladimir Putin met with Gerasimov in Rostov-on-Don on his way back from Mariupol on March 19, 2023 at 12:34