Sharp reaction in Jharkhand on Manipur incident: Organizations made human chain, Congress held press conference

two in Manipur Gang rape with tribal women After that, there is a strong protest in Jharkhand also against the incident of being paraded naked and being tortured. From social organizations to political parties have reacted sharply to this. On Sunday, social organizations made a human chain to get justice for the victimized women of Manipur, while women MPs and MLAs of Congress protested this incident by holding press conferences in all divisions.

Human chain from Main Road to Kantatoli Chowk

From Main Road to Kantatoli Chowk in capital Ranchi human chain was created. In this, along with various tribal organizations, people of other castes and religions were also involved. Social workers of all sections registered their protest against the gruesome incident in Manipur in a peaceful and democratic manner. The human chain was coordinated by Maulana Azad Human Initiative (MAHI) and Ibrar Ahmed, convenor of Common Forum Jharkhand (Samajh).

The Manipur incident has embarrassed the whole of India.

Ibrar Ahmed said that the incident in Manipur has raised concern for the unity and harmony of India. It is a shameful incident not only for Manipur, but for the whole of India. He said that everyone will have to take the initiative to stop such incidents, so that in future such atrocities should not happen again on any woman. People of all the social organizations involved in the human chain in Ranchi had placards and banners in their hands to protest against the incident in Manipur.

Women leaders of Congress held a press conference

On the other hand, women MPs and MLAs of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee addressed press conferences in all divisions to protest against this incident. MLA Deepika Pandey addressed the press at the state Congress headquarters. He said that the respect of every woman should be equal. If a woman is the wife of a soldier of the Indian Army, who fought in the Kargil War, who increased the honor of India by going to Sri Lanka, then there should be more respect towards her.

Saved Kargil, could not save his wife

He said that one line of that woman pricked me, pained me that I had saved Kargil from the enemies, but could not save my wife, my children, my village. He said that nothing can be worse than this. Today the Northeast is burning. Said that our Prime Minister visited 7 countries, but could not spare time for Manipur. At least they would have appealed that peace should be established in Manipur. But, instead of saying anything about Manipur, he politicized even such a gruesome incident by giving speeches on Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Deepika said – proud of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Deepika Pandey said that we are proud of our leader Rahul Gandhi. Amidst all the disruptions, he went to Manipur and people of all sections there embraced him. Deepika Pandey said that it is also sad that instead of establishing peace in Manipur, the Chief Minister of Manipur says that hundreds of such incidents happen. This statement is the height of moral decadence. It also said that it has become clear from this incident that the BJP’s rule does not respect women. He said why the Minister of Women and Child Development is silent. Even being a woman, if you cannot condemn the atrocities on women, then you should resign.

It is wrong to link sexual harassment with Manipur.

Sexual harassment of women is a separate issue in every state, but it is wrong to link it with Manipur, to link it with that video of Manipur. In every state, everywhere, where such misbehavior is done to women, the Congress opposes it. Stands with the victim.

