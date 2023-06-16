“Shashank” shows the reality of the black world of Bollywood

The news of nepotism, drugs and nepotism in Bollywood has been making headlines in the media for a long time. Now the film Shashank made on the same subject has been released on Hungama OTT this week. Starring actor Ravi Sudha Chowdhary in the lead role, Shashank shows the evils spread in Bollywood through an interesting story. Let’s know how is the film..

The story of the film begins with two lovers Rajeev (Rajveer Singh) and Firdaus (Muskan Verma) who come to Mumbai from their village to try their luck in Bollywood, but on reaching Mumbai, Firdaus disappears from the railway station and Rajeev goes missing. Wanders alone in the city hoping to meet her. Firdaus has big dreams and is ready to make any compromises to achieve them. Film producer Wajid Lokhandwala (Arya Babbar) promises Firdaus to be an actress in young star Sushant’s film. Shashank is a successful actor but he has a lot of complaints about mean relationships in Bollywood. Sushant loves his girlfriend very much. His girlfriend complains that Sushant did not give her work in any film. His girlfriend makes Sushant a drug addict. Some Bollywood people are very upset with Sushant’s stardom. Gradually Sushant, a victim of intrigue, one day finds himself far behind in his career.

The story of the film is written by Sanoj Mishra. He is also the director of the film. In the past, many incidents are known to everyone through the media. These events are shown in a dramatic manner in the film. Ravi Sudha Chowdhary presents Sushant, the main character of the film, in a very natural way on screen. A big star caught in the machinations of his own industry, he portrays this dilemma well on screen with his acting. Arya Babbar impresses with his performance as producer Wajid Lokhandwala.

Shashank talks about various issues prevailing in the film industry. Touches on topics like nepotism, drug abuse and harassment in Bollywood. The song Karona Hai of the film has become very interesting. Set against a realistic backdrop, Shashank presents the dark side of the glamorous world of Bollywood to the audience. The film also highlights the plight of struggling actors who face difficult circumstances to fulfill their dreams. That’s why this movie must be seen once

Banner: Rudransh Cine Crafts, Roar Production, Parmar Production

Platform: OTT (Hungama)

artist: Ravi Sudha Chowdhary, Arya Babbar, Rajveer Singh, Naval Shukla, Muskan Verma, Aparna Malik

director: Sanoj Mishra

the creator: Ravi Sudha Chowdhary, Marut Singh

music: Percy, Aditya Roy

rating: 3 star