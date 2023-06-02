shashi tharoor said on discussing indias issues abroad that it is pm modi started not rahul gandhi vwt | Shashi Tharoor said

Contested for the post of president on the advice of Sonia-Priyanka

When asked about reports of rift in the party over his decision to contest the Congress presidential election in 2022, Shashi Tharoor dismissed it as a mere rumour. Tharoor said that he had discussed this with the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He said that I had met all three of them before filing my nomination and if they had advised against it to maintain unity in the party, I was ready to give up. However, he never said so. On the contrary, he inspired me to contest the election of the Congress President. Mallikarjun Kharge has won and I respect the verdict.