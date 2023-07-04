Shehnai will not play till November, this year only 16 ascendants for marriage

Lucknow, 04 July (Hindustan Times). As soon as Chaturmas starts, marriages have been put on break. Due to Adhik Maas, this time there is no auspicious time for marriage for about five months. Young men and women in Sanatani families will not be able to start newly married life till the last week of November. Talking about the English year, there are only 16 auspicious times for marriage from 23rd November to 31st December.

Panchang knowledgeable Pandit Umashankar Ojha told on Tuesday that Lord Vishnu has gone into the sleeping posture. The power of the world is in the hands of Bholenath. During this auspicious work like marriage shaving has been said to be prohibited. Now we are getting ascendant directly on 23rd of November. The auspicious days of marriage are on 23rd, 24th, 27th, 28th and 29th of November. If we talk about December, in this month 03, 04, 05, 06, 09, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16 are auspicious for marriage. After this there will be a gap of one month.

After Kharmas, auspicious works like marriage and shaving can be organized from January 16. Auspicious times for marriage are available on 16th, 17th, 18th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 27th, 29th, 30th and 31st of January. In the month of February, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, ,07, 08, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 have good Lagna for marriage. Auspicious Ascendants are available on 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 11 and 12 in the month of March.