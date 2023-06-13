Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh sent mangoes to President Draupadi Murmu and PM Modi as a gift

Dhaka : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent fresh seasonal mangoes as a gift to Indian President Draupadi Murmu and her counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has earlier sent mangoes as a gift to Indian dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

Sent mangoes to many dignitaries including Sonia Gandhi

The Dhaka Tribune has reported quoting the Indian High Commission in Dhaka that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent mangoes as a gift to many dignitaries of India, including former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. It is reported that this year the mangoes sent by Sheikh Hasina to the dignitaries of India include many famous varieties including Himsagar and Langda mangoes.

These mangoes are found in Rajshahi area

The mangoes sent by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other dignitaries from India are mainly from Bangladesh, reported news agency ANI. Since are found only in Rajshahi region of Bangladesh. Naturally they are famous for their taste and high quality.

Bangladesh High Commission distributed mangoes

It has been said in the report that this is the time of the summer season when mangoes start ripening. The report also states that the Bangladesh High Commission in India distributed mangoes as gifts to the offices of the concerned dignitaries.