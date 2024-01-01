Sheikh Hasina played key role behind ULFA’s journey from insurgency to peace

In a significant turn of events, leaders of the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) recently revealed that the crackdown on Indian insurgent groups by the Awami League government in Bangladesh played a pivotal role in pushing them towards peace talks with the Indian government in 2011. This shift marked the end of a 44-year-long armed movement by ULFA and raised questions about the evolving political landscape in the region.

ULFA’s ‘foreign secretary,’ Sashadhar Choudhury, highlighted the drastic change in Bangladesh’s stance after the Awami League, perceived as “pro-India,” came to power in 2008. The government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, decided to cooperate with India by dismantling the camps of Indian rebel groups that had found refuge in Bangladesh. This move was seen as reciprocation for India’s assistance during Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971. Choudhury described how red-corner notices were issued against ULFA leaders, and life-size photographs were displayed in airports, making it clear that Bangladesh was no longer a safe haven for them.

The crackdown intensified in 2010 when a group of senior ULFA leaders, including Choudhury, were arrested in Bangladesh and subsequently handed over to India. ULFA chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, ‘finance secretary’ Chitraban Hazarika, and ‘deputy military chief Raju Baruah were among those lodged in Guwahati jail. The crackdown left ULFA leaders with limited options, as their safe havens were gradually disappearing. ULFA’s ‘general secretary’ Anup Chetia, who was handed over to India in 2015, emphasized the dire situation, stating that they became “directionless” as their leaders were apprehended one by one.

Faced with diminishing options and the realization that Bangladesh was no longer a sanctuary, ULFA leaders chose to respond to the peace talks initiative proposed by civil society organizations in Assam. The peace talks, initiated in 2011, marked a significant departure from ULFA’s armed struggle, reflecting a pragmatic acknowledgment of the changing geopolitical dynamics.

While ULFA leaders signed a peace pact with the Indian government on December 29 in New Delhi, the faction led by Paresh Baruah, named ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I), reportedly remains in Myanmar, considered the last shelter for insurgent groups in the Northeast. ULFA-I continues to advocate for discussions on the “sovereignty of Assam,” indicating that not all factions within the group are aligned in their approach.

Sashadhar Choudhury clarified that ULFA leaders had no intention of entering mainstream politics, distinguishing themselves from leaders of other insurgent groups in Assam who had made that transition in the past. Choudhury emphasized that ULFA had believed in armed resistance, and with the impending disbandment of the group, its leaders planned to return home.

Addressing criticisms that the peace pact did not adequately address threats to the indigenous Assamese people, Anup Chetia pointed to the delimitation exercise conducted in Assam by the Election Commission in 2023 as a positive development. ULFA had demanded that 102 of the 126 Assembly seats be reserved for indigenous people, and Chetia asserted that the recent delimitation had ensured the protection of 97 Assembly seats for the indigenous population. This, according to him, guaranteed the political rights of the indigenous people. The government also assured ULFA leaders in writing that it would request the Election Commission to follow similar methods of delimitation in Assam in the future.

The peace pact not only addressed concerns related to political representation but also included assurances to protect the territorial integrity of Assam. This commitment negated the possibility of bifurcation, addressing demands for the creation of a new state, such as Kamatapur, for the Koch Rajbongshi community. Additionally, the pact promised substantial financial support of 1.5 lakh crores for the development and rehabilitation of 726 ULFA cadres, among other provisions.

ULFA’s journey from insurgency to peace reflects a complex interplay of regional geopolitics, changing alliances, and the pragmatic recognition of ground realities. The crackdown in Bangladesh served as a catalyst for this transformation, forcing ULFA leaders to reevaluate their strategies. The peace pact, while marking the end of a decades-long armed movement, raises questions about the future trajectory of Assam’s political landscape and the lingering challenges posed by factions like ULFA-I. As Assam navigates these shifts, the successful implementation of the peace pact and continued efforts towards regional stability will be crucial for lasting peace in the region.