Sheikh Hasina says, her government has been able to set a high standard in terms of holding elections

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on June 14 told Parliament that her government has been able to set a high standard in terms of holding elections.

“No election has been questionable during the tenures of our government. We’ve been able to establish a high standard in terms of elections. Any controversial polls like the 15th February, 1996 election during the BNP’s tenure have never been held and will not be so during the Awami League’s tenure”, she said.

Sheikh Hasina, who is now in Geneva, said this in her written answer to a question from Awami League lawmaker Kazim Uddin Ahmed (Mymensingh-11) in the House.

Earlier, the question-answer session was tabled in Parliament.

The Prime Minister said all the parliamentary elections and by-elections as well as local body elections and by-elections, have been conducted in neutral, free and fair manners. The Election Commission arranged these elections freely with its absolute authority, she said.

She added, “Awami League has never come to seize power, rather has come to give back their rights to the people so that the people can choose their government”.

Sheikh Hasina said the people of Bangladesh achieved democracy, freedom of expression and voting rights under the leadership of Awami League.

Whenever Awami League formed the government, she said that fair, free and impartial elections were held and the Election Commission has been given all kinds of support to enable it to perform its duties independently.

“The current government has taken all the necessary measures including providing full assistance to the Election Commission in order to make the upcoming parliamentary election transparent, free, fearless, fair, neutral and acceptable to all”, she said.

Mentioning that Awami League believes in the people’s mandate, she said the people will decide who will run the country. “It is the power of the people. Our government is committed to ensuring people’s power,” she said.

She said her government enacted the “Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act 2022” and the CEC and other election commissioners were appointed in a fully neutral way by forming a six-member search committee as per the law.

The Election Commission is stronger, more impartial and administratively and financially independent than any time, she said.

The head of government said all government officials and organizations related to elections will come under the authority of the Election Commission during the election for a specific period.

“The Election Commission shall act independently in line with its constitutional mandate and do everything necessary for conducting a fair election”, she said.

The Awami League president said they are inviting local and foreign observers to watch the election. “Anyone who wants to send observers can do so. Our government is committed to making the national election free, fair and impartial”, she said.