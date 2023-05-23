Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani opens Qatar Economic Forum

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the opening of the 2023 Qatar Economic Forum – Powered by Bloomberg which is held under the theme “A New Global Growth Story”, at the Katara Towers: Fairmont and Raffles Hotels on Tuesday morning.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Michael Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, made the opening addresses.

HH the Amir attended the inaugural panel discussion with HE President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, and another panel discussion themed “The New Energy Model”.

The opening was attended by HE President of Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame; HE President of the Republic of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benitez; HE President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan; HE President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, HE President of Zanzibar Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi; HE Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed; HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov; HE Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili; and HE Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

The opening was also attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, a number of their Excellencies, the ministers representatives of sisterly and friendly countries, heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to the State, high-ranking policy-makers, parliamentarians, thinkers, economists, businessmen, media, and representatives of regional and international organizations.

QNA