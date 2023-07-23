Shimla restaurant blast: NSG arrives to investigate from terrorist angle

Shimla, 23 July (Hindustan Times). Due to the fear of terrorist conspiracy in the case of blast in the restaurant near the historic Mall Road of Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla four days ago, the ears of the agencies have stood up. On Sunday, the NSG team from Delhi reached the spot here and inspected. The investigating agencies are also probing the blast from the angle that whether there is a terrorist conspiracy behind it. The BJP has welcomed its inquiry by the NSG.

The experts from the NSG team from Delhi reached the spot early in the morning to investigate and took samples of evidence and inspected everything closely. During this, the blast site was completely sealed and investigated. Top officers of the state police including Shimla SP were also present on the occasion. Explosive substances are also being investigated in the blast.

However, Shimla police in preliminary investigation attributed the blast to gas leak and ruled out the use of explosive material in the incident. Along with this, SIT has also been formed to investigate this. Shimla Police has registered a case in Sadar police station regarding this incident. According to the theory of the Shimla Police, there was a gas leak in the small kitchen of the restaurant named Himachali Rasoi, there the gas caught fire due to a spark in the auto cut deep freezer and then there was a loud explosion.

Meanwhile, the main opposition BJP in the state has welcomed the NSG probe into the blast case. State BJP media in-charge Karan Nanda said that the NSC has conducted an inquiry at the blast site. The people of Shimla were also waiting for this inquiry. He said that the BJP has been demanding a rigorous inquiry into the blast since day one, which shook the entire Shimla land like an earthquake.

He has expressed hope that the way NSG will do its work and the reality of this blast will come in front of the public. Karan Nanda said that whether it is LPG gas leak or any other type of attack, the truth should come in public.

It is noteworthy that on July 18, at 7.15 pm, there was a massive explosion in a restaurant named Himachal Rasoi. The restaurant was closed on the day of the incident. After the blast, the wall of the restaurant collapsed and fell on a 62-year-old businessman who was passing by and died on the spot. 13 people were injured in this incident. Around 25 shops in Mall Road and Middle Bazaar were damaged due to the blast.