Shimla: The car returning from the procession fell into the ditch, including the brother of the bride, four died

Shimla, 28 June (Hindustan Times). In Rampur sub-division of the district, the happiness of marriage turned into mourning in a moment. On Wednesday, a car returning after seeing off the bride with a procession went uncontrolled and fell into a deep drain in Saluni Kanchi. Four people including the bride’s brother have died in this accident, while a young woman is injured.

The incident is of Rampur subdivision of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. According to the information, a procession had gone from Devathi to Kaleda on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, after seeing off the wedding procession, were returning home in a car. Five people including the bride’s brother and three girls were in the car. In Saluni Kanchi, his car went uncontrolled and fell into a 300 meter deep drain. The bride’s brother Avinash was driving the car.

Car driver Avinash (24) son Devinder Manta resident Dayothi, Suman (22) son Bhag Chand resident Darkali, Himani (22) daughter Dalip Singh resident Darkali and Sandeep (40) son Chet Ram resident Darkali died in the accident. Apart from this, Shivani’s (22) daughter Dalip Kumar has been admitted to Khaneri Hospital in an injured condition.

When the news of this accident reached the village, the happiness in the house turned into mourning. There was chaos in the house where shehnai was resounding the day before. Regarding the incident, Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said that the dead bodies have been sent for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigating the cause of the accident.