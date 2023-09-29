In recent developments, a Facebook post dated September 28, 2023, has brought to light a series of questions and concerns surrounding the role of Qadaruddin Shishir, a fact-check editor, in the realm of journalism and information dissemination.

The post, which discusses the authenticity of Chandan Nandy, a writer for NENews, has opened up a complex web of issues that demand closer scrutiny. NENews itself is a relatively new portal, having commenced its operations at the end of 2022. The platform has gained attention for its focus on issues related to Bangladesh, and Chandan Nandy has been a prominent contributor to this narrative.

Qadaruddin Shishir claims to have verified the identity of Chandan Nandy, asserting that he is the same individual contributing to NENews. These articles have been the subject of extensive debate on social media, particularly due to their unconventional terminology, such as referring to visa victims as “visa martyrs.”

However, the Facebook post by Shishir presents a series of contradictions that raise questions about his credibility. While initially affirming the authenticity of Chandan Nandy, Shishir later casts doubt on the professionalism of Nandy’s writing. This inconsistency has led to confusion among readers and has a sharp attempt to confuse the crowd by a fact-check editor.

Further complicating the matter are allegations against Shishir of promoting misinformation. Critics argue that his actions have obstructed the efforts of Blitz, an anti-militancy newspaper that has been categorized as a “propaganda website” but aims to expose the activities of BNP-Jamaat against the current Bangladeshi government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This has led to calls for organizations like AFP and Google News Initiative to conduct a thorough investigation into Shishir’s activities.

Additionally, Qadaruddin Shishir, a fact-checking editor of AFP, has stolen the information and published it under his name which is a gross crime of information theft and copyright violations. He sourced all his information from Blitz and then attempted to claim it as his own.

The situation takes on a political dimension as Shishir’s Facebook page appears to reveal affiliations with BNP-Jamaat and other groups that are hostile to the Bangladesh government including some militant outfits. This has led to speculation that Qadaruddin Shishir may be using his position to flag news sites that are anti-militancy and anti-terrorism as propaganda outlets, questioning their credibility and also reach in Google News.

The unfolding controversy surrounding Qadaruddin Shishir has raised serious concerns about the integrity of journalism, the role of fact-checkers, and the potential influence of political agendas in shaping narratives. As the debate continues, the need for transparent and responsible journalism becomes ever more critical.