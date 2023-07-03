Shiv Thackeray injured during the shooting of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Currently, the shooting of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is going on in Cape Town, South Africa. Some popular actors of TV including Bollywood have participated in this. Many contestants have also been injured while performing stunts in this show. Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thackeray also got injured while performing a stunt.

A video of Shiv Thackeray is going viral on social media, in which he is seen wearing a brown winter fur jacket with black shirt and white jeans. Shiva injured his right finger while performing a stunt during the shoot. He also has stitches on his finger.

A few days ago there was news that Shiv Thackeray has become the first finalist of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. However, no official news has been revealed about this yet. Shiv Thackeray is the winner of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ and the runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss 16’. In reality shows like ‘Roadies’ and ‘Bigg Boss’, he was well-liked by the audience. After this the fans are eager to see him in the 13th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Director Rohit Shetty will host the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shiv Thackeray is joined by many popular actors like Aishwarya Sharma, Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Shizan Khan in the show. The show will be available from July 15.