‘Shivaji brought us out of the mindset of slavery’, said PM Modi on the 350th anniversary of the coronation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Describing the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a source of inspiration and energy, he said on Friday that his works, governance and policies are equally relevant even today. Addressing a function organized on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj through a video message, Modi said, “The personality of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was wonderful. He also established Swaraj and also established Suraj. He is also known for his bravery and also for his good governance. He also put forward a comprehensive vision of nation building. He put the public welfare character of the government in front of the people.

The Prime Minister said that the coronation day of Shivaji Maharaj has brought new consciousness, new energy. He said, “The coronation of Shivaji Maharaj is a wonderful and special chapter of that period. Nation’s welfare and public welfare have been the basic elements of his governance. Modi said that his works, governance system and policies are equally relevant even today and the way he expanded the Navy by recognizing India’s potential, he Still inspires us today.

'One India Excellent India'

He said, “It is our government’s good fortune that last year, taking inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, India freed the Navy from a trace of slavery. The identity of the British rule has been replaced by the seal of Shivaji Maharaj. Modi said that he always kept the unity and integrity of India paramount and today in the vision of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, Shivaji Maharaj’s Only the reflection of thoughts can be seen.

'Shivaji got us out of the mindset of slavery'

He said, “Hundreds of years of slavery had taken away their confidence from the countrymen, in such a time it was a difficult task to instill confidence in the people. During that period, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not only fought the invaders but also instilled the belief in the public mind that self-rule is possible.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fought with the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for many years. Biting the dust of the Mughal army, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India in 1674. According to the Gregorian calendar, Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj was coronated on June 6, 1674 at Raigad Fort, where he laid the foundation of ‘Hindawi Swaraj’. According to the Hindu calendar, this year the coronation anniversary is on June 2. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the program organized on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort in Maharashtra on Friday morning.

