Shivaji statue desecrated in Telangana CM KCR’s constituency, tension spread in the city

Hyderabad : A case of alleged desecration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji has come to light in Gajwel town of Siddipet district of Telangana. It is reported that a group of people attacked the person who insulted Shivaji’s statue and paraded him on the road. After this incident, people from two different communities started protesting in the city, which created tension between the members of both the groups. It is being told that the Gajwel assembly constituency is represented by BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Drunk did wrong things near the statue

According to the information received from the police, this incident happened on Monday night. After the incident, some members of the other group attacked a person, injuring him. Police said that a person in an inebriated condition allegedly desecrated the statue of Shivaji on Monday night. After this, some people caught him and handed him over to the police and lodged a complaint. He said the man was allegedly assaulted and paraded on the road amid sloganeering by the mob before being handed over to the police.

assault on person

According to a report in news agency Bhasha, a video viral on social media showed a man surrounded by a group of people and later pouring water near the statue near which he had committed the wrongdoing. The man was later attacked and injured by some members of the community. It is being told that the person who attacked was allegedly among those who handed him over to the police. This incident caused unrest in the city.

Bandh call in Gajwel city

A bandh was called in Gajwel town to protest against the incident of assault and thrashing of the person. When a procession was being taken out in an area, a dispute broke out between two groups. However, the police intervened and dispersed the members of both the groups. A senior police officer said that the situation is under control. Three people, including the person who urinated near the statue and two others who attacked and injured a person, have been arrested. The official said that further investigation is being done by registering a case against five people on various charges including hurting religious sentiments.