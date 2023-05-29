Shivangi Joshi’s bright luck, got lead role offer in Ekta Kapoor’s show, will fight with this actor

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) that Naira i.e. Shivangi Joshi There is good news for the fans of (Shivangi Joshi). Shivangi is going to work in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming TV show. It was told in the reports that his opposite actor Kushal Tandon will be seen in this. Although the latest update has come regarding the project. If the news is to be believed then this show has got the title.

Shivangi Joshi got a new show

Shivangi Joshi was seen in Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 last year. Apart from this, she was seen in the role of Badi Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. The show was closed after some time. Although she was seen in some episodes of the show Bekaboo. Her fans will be happy to know that she will be working in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show opposite Kushal Tandon.

Will work with this actor

According to a report in Tele Chakkar, the name of this new show is Barsaatein. Although there is not much information about the show, it is being speculated that the show will be a love story. Shivangi will play a double role in this. Kushal and Shivangi will play the lead characters. The actress will be seen playing the lead role of a journalist. The show is expected to go on floors by the end of this month. It is certain that this pair is very fresh and it is expected that the audience will like their chemistry.

About Shivangi Joshi

Let us tell you that if we talk about Shivangi Joshi’s acting career, in the year 2013 she was seen in ‘Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi’. The actress was also seen in the serial ‘Begusarai’ in which she played the role of Poonam Thakur. She was also seen in the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. However, this show soon went off air.