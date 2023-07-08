Shiva’s unique abode in Bihar, where miracles happen daily, but Mahadev is not worshiped in Sawan, know the whole story

Sawan 2023: The month of Sawan is most dear to Lord Shiva. It is believed that only by offering water to God in this month, one gets the virtue of service throughout the year. A large number of devotees offer water to Shiva every day in the Shivalayas near them throughout the monsoon. But, you will be surprised to know that there is such a place of Lord Shiva in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, where every wish is fulfilled by worshiping throughout the year. But, there is no worship even in the month of Sawan. Local people have different beliefs regarding Baba Dhaneshwar.

Shiva temple is not on the banks of Bagmati

This wonderful temple of Lord Shiva is situated in Dhanora village of Katra block of Muzaffarpur district. It is a belief that in this temple only the Bagmati river does Jalabhishek of Baba throughout the monsoon. That’s why this temple goes under the water of the river in the month of Sawan and Bhado. In such a situation, ordinary devotees are not able to worship God in this temple. However, some people believe that it is normal for the flood water to enter the temple. Because the temple is situated in the precincts of Bagmati. After the flood waters recede, the devotees clean the temple with full devotion. After this the worship starts again.

Water stays up to eight feet above the Shivling

Dani Baba, who takes care of the temple, says that about eight feet of water comes over the Shivling in the temple. In such a situation, I have kept a boat for the maintenance of the temple. Many times the villagers wanted that Baba should be removed from the temple and installed at a higher place so that the worship could be done without any hindrance, but they were unsuccessful in this. Many people tried for many days, but Baba did not budge. Tired people left. After the arrival of the water of Bagmati, the worship of the devotees is stopped. The villagers consider this also as a miracle of Baba.

