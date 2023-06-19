Shivhar: Due to the scorching heat, Sadar Hospital is full of patients

Shivhar: For the past several days, the indifference of the weather and the continuous scorching heat have made life difficult for the people of the entire district. From humans to animals and birds are troubled. There is no possibility of getting relief from the heat so soon. However, in Saroja Sitaram Sadar Hospital, a large crowd of patients was seen in the slip counter and OPD in Sadar Hospital on Monday. Slips of about 563 patients were cut at the slip counter till 1:30 pm. Doctor Anwar Jameel present in the OPD told that due to the scorching summer the temperature has increased. Due to which most of the patients are coming with complaints of fever, vomiting, body pain, diabetes, diarrhoea.

Pregnant women are facing a lot of trouble

In the OPD treating female patients, Dr. Anjana Prasad said that pregnant women are facing a lot of trouble due to the continuous scorching heat. Along with this, patients suffering from various problems during delivery, stomach ailment, lack of water in the body, fever and many diseases caused by heat are reaching for treatment.

Take precautions to avoid heat wave

The doctors said that whenever you go out of the house, you should drink a glass of cold water only, do not go out of the house on an empty stomach, otherwise the chances of getting heatstroke increase. In view of the scorching heat, drink at least 10 to 15 glasses of water a day, avoid spicy, fried and rich food. Get out of the house only after protecting from the strong sun, save the head and skin. And to protect the eyes, wear glasses and apply sunscreen lotion on the skin. Wear cotton clothes on the body, take bath with cold water and wake up early in the morning and walk, so that the body can get pure and fresh air.

