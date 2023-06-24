Shivraj singh chouhan taunted opposition unity snake monkey and frog Rahul Gandhi

Strength of opposition parties seen on one stage in Patna

On Friday, a meeting of opposition parties was held at Chief Minister’s residence ‘1 Ane Marg’ hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. In which about 30 opposition leaders from more than a dozen parties participated. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and nationalists Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar attended the meeting. DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Some other leaders also attended this meeting.