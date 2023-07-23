Shoaib Akhtar furious over not showing Babar Azam in the promo video of ICC World Cup, said this

ICC to be held in India this year cricket world cup The promo of has arrived. But it can be said that some former Pakistan cricketers and fans of the team are not thrilled with this. One of the greatest Pakistani cricketers of all time Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to express his disappointment after seeing the promo for the ODI World Cup released by the International Cricket Council. An angry Akhtar criticized the makers of the promo on Twitter and said that it is incomplete without Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam.

Shoaib Akhtar tweeted

Akhtar tweeted, ‘Whoever thought that the World Cup promo would be complete without the crucial appearance of Pakistan and Babar Azam has really presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, the time has come to grow up a bit. Much has been said about the participation of the Pakistan team in this year’s ODI World Cup. Many things have come to the fore especially during the BCCI vs PCB deadlock regarding the schedule of Asia Cup 2023. Although the Pakistan Board has signed an agreement on its participation in the World Cup, some stakeholders in Pakistan are making conflicting statements on the subject.

Pakistan’s first match on October 6

Nevertheless, the Pakistan team is expected to come to India for the World Cup, whose first match is to be held against the Netherlands on 06 October. This will be the first time after the 2011 World Cup that the matches of this mega event will be held in India. While there is already a lot of pressure on the Indian team to perform on the biggest stage and end the arduous wait for an ICC title, the home event will put huge expectations on the shoulders of Rohit Sharma and Co. Some star players of Team India have recovered from injury and the hopes of their return have increased.

Shahrukh Khan has given voice

The ICC released a two-minute promo video of the World Cup on Wednesday. This video has the voice of Bollywood veteran actor Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan narrates the incredible 2-minute-long video, which focuses on the tournament’s motto and tagline ‘Bas Ek Din Ki Need Hai’. One of the best-known faces of Indian cinema, Khan is associated with cricket through his partial ownership of the Indian Premier League franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders. Narrating the video, Khan talks about the sensations and emotions that arise in the name of the biggest format of all cricket tournaments.

Whoever thought that World Cup promo would be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam’s significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit.

Video is viral on social media

Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘The difference between making history and becoming history: One day. On that day the jersey will be worn and the chest will swell with pride. Passion will triumph over reason, and memories will be etched in that one day. That one day fear will be conquered and obstacles will be faced. From the peak of happiness to the lowest level of pain, it will all be accepted in that one day.’

Many cricketers are coming

The video was posted by the ICC on late Wednesday night along with a picture of Khan standing with the ICC trophy. The video features fans and iconic moments from all 10 participating teams in World Cup history. The video features guest appearances from 2019 World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan as well as names like Dinesh Karthik, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shubman Gill and even Jemimah Rodrigues dancing with the Indian fans.

World Cup is being held in Asia after 12 years

The hype of the Cricket World Cup is certainly reaching its peak. This tournament is returning to Asian soil after 12 years. India will once again host a carnival of fans from around the world and hope to end the famous 2011 World Cup on home soil. The tournament will begin on October 5 with the meeting of last edition’s finalists, England and New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

world cup 2023 schedule

5 October – England v New Zealand – Ahmedabad

6 October – Pakistan v Netherlands – Hyderabad

7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Dharamsala

7 October – South Africa v Sri Lanka – Delhi

8 October – India vs Australia – Chennai

9 October – New Zealand v Netherlands – Hyderabad

10 October – England v Bangladesh – Dharamsala

11 October – India vs Afghanistan – Delhi

12 October – Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Hyderabad

13 October – Australia v South Africa – Lucknow

14 October – England v Afghanistan – Delhi

14 October – New Zealand v Bangladesh – Chennai

15 October – India vs Pakistan – Ahmedabad

16 October – Australia vs Sri Lanka – Lucknow

17 October – South Africa v Netherlands – Dharamsala

18 October – New Zealand v Afghanistan – Chennai

19 October – India vs Bangladesh – Pune

20 October – Australia v Pakistan – Bengaluru

21 October – England v South Africa – Mumbai

21 October – Netherlands v Sri Lanka – Lucknow

22 October – India vs New Zealand – Dharamsala

23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan – Chennai

24 October – South Africa v Bangladesh – Mumbai

25 October – Australia v Netherlands – Delhi

26 October – England v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru

27 October – Pakistan v South Africa – Chennai

28 October – Netherlands v Bangladesh – Kolkata

28 October – Australia v New Zealand – Dharamsala

29 October – India vs England – Lucknow

30 October – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka – Pune

31 October – Pakistan v Bangladesh – Kolkata

1 November – New Zealand v South Africa – Pune

2 November – India v Sri Lanka – Mumbai

3 November – Netherlands vs Afghanistan – Lucknow

4 November – England vs Australia – Ahmedabad

4 November – New Zealand v Pakistan – Bengaluru

5 November – India vs South Africa – Kolkata

6 November – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka – Delhi

7 November – Australia v Afghanistan – Mumbai

8 November – England v Netherlands – Pune

9 November – New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru

10 November – South Africa v Afghanistan – Ahmedabad

11 November – India v Netherlands – Bengaluru

12 November – England v Pakistan – Kolkata

12 November – Australia v Bangladesh – Pune

15 November – Semi Final 1 – Mumbai

16 November – Semi Final 2 – Kolkata

19 November – Final – Ahmedabad