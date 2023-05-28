Shock to CSK before IPL final, this star player announced his retirement

IPL The final match will be played between the four-time champion team Chennai Super Kings and the current champion Gujarat Titans from 7:30 pm at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium. But just before the start of the match, Chennai Super Kings got a big blow. One of its star players has announced his retirement from IPL. Yes, yes, we are talking about star cricketer Ambati Rayudu here. Rayudu tweeted before meeting Gujarat in the final and announced his retirement.

My last match in IPL: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu tweeted from his official Twitter handle and wrote, played for two great teams CSK and Mumbai Indians. 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. He also announced the victory of Chennai Super Kings and wrote, I hope to win the sixth tonight. Rayudu further wrote, it has been a long journey. I have decided that tonight’s final will be my last match in IPL. I really enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank you all. After all, Ambati Rayudu jokingly wrote, there is no U-turn.

Career of Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu He made his IPL debut on 13 March 2010. Playing for Mumbai Indians, Rayudu played a brilliant inning of 55 against Rajasthan Royals in his first match. In which he faced 33 balls and hit 6 fours and two sixes. Ambati Rayud played a total of 202 IPL matches, in which he scored 4329 runs in 186 innings. Rayudu scored one century and 22 half-centuries in IPL. Rayudu’s batting can be gauged from the fact that he remained not out 32 times in IPL and his highest score was 100. In IPL, Rayudu also scored 358 fours and 171 sixes.

Former chief selector MSK Prasad explains why Ambati Rayudu was not included in the World Cup 2019

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.I truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. no you turn

International career of Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu has played 55 ODIs and 6 International T20 matches for Team India. Rayudu scored a total of 1694 runs in ODIs with the help of 10 half-centuries. While scored only 42 runs in 6 T20s. Rayudu’s international career did not last long.