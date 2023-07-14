Shock to Project Cheetah: Suraj found dead in Kuno, 8th cheetah killed in 4 months

Kuno National Park: Another leopard has died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. The name of the cheetah that died was Suraj. Today i.e. on Friday morning, Cheetah Suraj was found dead outside the enclosure. Significantly, this was the second cheetah to die in Kuno within a week. Earlier on July 11, Cheetah Tejas was found injured by forest personnel. Although the forest workers tried their best to save the cheetah, it was treated, but Cheetah Tejas could not be saved. Significantly, since the month of March till now, 7 cheetahs have died in Kuno. At the same time, after Suraj’s death, there are now 3 cheetahs and 3 cubs left in Kuno.

How Cheetah Suraj diedToday i.e. on Friday, another male cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. Cheetah Suraj was found dead by forest personnel. It is not yet known how he died. Although the cause of Cheetah Suraj’s death is being investigated, officials say that the reasons have not been ascertained. The Cheetah campaign in Kuno has been facing setbacks since its inception. This was the 8th cheetah to die in the park in the last four months. Five adult and three cub cheetahs have died in Kuno so far due to Suraj.

Tejas died after being unconscious for hoursLet us tell you that on July 11, a cheetah named Tejas also died in Kuno National Park. When the forest personnel found Tejas, he was in an unconscious condition. Cheetah Tejas finally died after being unconscious for hours. It is being told that Tejas was found injured by the monitoring team, after which he was being treated, but Tejas died during treatment.

Tejas was internally weak – post mortem reportHere, a day after the death of male Cheetah Tejas, his post mortem report came. The report shows that Cheetah Tejas was physically very weak. During this, he had a fight with a female cheetah. Cheetah Tejas had gone into shock since the violent fight. At the same time, even after a lot of treatment, he could not recover from this shock, and he died. It has been said in the report that he was physically weak and his weight was only about 43 kg. Apart from this, many of his internal organs were not working properly. However, in the postmortem report, the major cause of his death has been told as shock.

Cheetahs were brought from NamibiaSignificantly, cheetahs were completely exterminated from India. In view of this, under an ambitious program to resettle the cheetah population in the country, eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia to KNP in Madhya Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi released them in special enclosures on September 17 last year. These included five female and three male cheetahs. On February 18 this year, 12 more cheetahs (seven males and five females) were brought to the KNP from South Africa. Out of total 24 cheetahs, after the death of seven cheetahs in KNP, the total number of cheetahs has now come down to 17. Of these, 20 cheetahs were brought from Namibia and South Africa and four cubs were born at KNP. The cheetah, the fastest running animal on earth, was declared extinct in the country in 1952.

Due to the continuous death of cheetahs, Project Cheetah, started under the plan to rehabilitate cheetahs in the country, has been shocked. Regarding the death of cheetahs, former dean and senior professor of Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII) YV Jhala says that there was a possibility of cheetah’s death in this program, but the more surprising thing is that these deaths happened in a safe enclosure. Cheetahs were feared dead after leaving the secure enclosure, not inside it. Jhala said that he was told that Cheetah Tejas died due to a mutual fight. He said, attacking and killing a male by a female cheetah is such an incident, which is not reported from anywhere in the cheetah enclosure.

