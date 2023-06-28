Shock to the state government in the matter of appointment of Vice Chancellors, High Court’s approval on the decision of the Governor

The state government has received a setback in the petition against the appointment of vice-chancellors by the governor in 11 universities of West Bengal. Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagananam and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta upheld the governor’s decision and upheld the appointment of vice-chancellors.

Significantly, the governor had appointed Vice Chancellors in 11 universities of the state, against which a petition was filed in the High Court. Even the salary of the vice-chancellors appointed by the governor was stopped by the state government and it was made clear that the state government, by introducing a bill in the assembly, has decided that the chancellor of all the universities of the state is not the governor, but the chief minister. Will be Therefore, the decision of the Governor in this regard is not valid.

The decision of the bench, the vice-chancellors will get salary according to the rules

However, on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta made it clear that the state government’s bill has not got the assent of the Raj Bhavan. Therefore, according to the rules, the governor is still the chancellor of all the universities of the state and only he has the right to appoint vice-chancellors. That’s why the decision of the state government will not be valid. The Bench made it clear that the Vice-Chancellors who are doing duty after taking charge after being appointed by the Governor, will also have to pay salary as per the rules.

State government’s allegation: permission was not taken in the appointment case

It is noteworthy that last month, the Governor had appointed vice-chancellors in 11 universities of the state. The state government had alleged that the vice-chancellors were appointed without their consent and recommendation of the government. Since then, the Education Department had issued a notification announcing the closure of the salaries of these vice-chancellors.

